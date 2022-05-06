Pedestrian struck by vehicle in South Surrey

Senior taken to hospital; 152 Street closed between King George Boulevard and 29A Avenue

A section of 152 Street in South Surrey is closed to traffic Friday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to Surrey RCMP, a senior was struck at 152 Street and 29A Avenue – just south of Southpoint Exchange Shopping Centre – at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, and RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the injuries “don’t appear to be life-threatening.”

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, Munn added.

It’s not known how long the road will be closed.



