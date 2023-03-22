Police arrest man in Surrey wanted on Canada-wide warrant

A man wanted on Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say Sean Trevor Cuddeford, 36, was nabbed Thursday (March 16) as he was seen on video running away after a break-and-enter at an unoccupied home in the 14000-block of 103A Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived, a suspect was seen running away after escaping the home through a window. He was arrested after a police dog from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service tracked him down.

Cuddeford was wanted on a nation-wide warrant for two counts of break and entry out of Burnaby. He had several other outstanding warrants, including ones from the Burnaby RCMP, New Westminister Police and Transit Police.

Cuddeford has been charged with break and enter and obstructing a peace officer. He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.



