Police looking into impairment as factor in fatal crash in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is investigating a fatal crash in Newton overnight and impairment is a “possible factor,” say police.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said police were called to the 7400-block of 121A Street just before midnight on Tuesday (July 26).

She said it was a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Surrey RCMP say when officers arrived, they found a pedestrian with “serious injuries” who had been hit and pinned by a small, grey SUV.

“With the assistance of bystanders, police were able to push the vehicle off the victim and begin immediate first aid until BC Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire Service took over patient care,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

The female pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries.

“Unfortunately, it was a fatal,” said Munn, noting a “young adult” was killed in the crash.

Munn added police are looking into impairment as a “possible factor.”

“Right now, they are currently looking at the fact that impairment may be a factor in the collision.”

Surrey RCMP say the driver and passengers of the SUV remained on scene.

Police had part of 121A Street closed Wednesday morning. Access is blocked just south of 75 Avenue and north of 72 Avenue. The mall access road from the Strawberry Hill shopping centre is also closed.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team, with the help of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, are now investigating.

Anyone with information about the collision or dash-cam footage from the area is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team at 604-599-0502.

