Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UPDATE: Abducted Vancouver children returned home safely

One woman has been arrested

Vancouver Police say two children believed to be abducted by a Vancouver woman have been found safe and returned home.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the abduction.

No Amber Alert was issued in the case, as police say it did not meet the criteria for an alert to be activated. Investigators did not believe the children had been harmed or were at risk of imminent danger.

Previously published details identifying the suspect and children have been removed for privacy reasons.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver Police

Previous story
Nugget the puppy missing after truck and camper stolen on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Scotty Wheatley and the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce want better transit service to Campbell Heights. (Image via Google Maps.)
Cloverdale Chamber wants to see improved transit service to Campbell Heights

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a man was found deceased in a Newton park Thursday (May 26, 2022) night. (Malin Jordan file photo)
UPDATE: Homicide investigators tasked to suspicious death in Surrey park

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Higher court reverses Surrey judge’s decision to stay traffic violation case

Drag performers sing “We Are Family” at the 2020 Surrey Pride festival at Central City Plaza. The 2022 festival returns there on Saturday, June 25. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
In June, Pride Month events in Surrey lead up to festival at Central City plaza