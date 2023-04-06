Police watchdog called in after fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey

Victim was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday night in 13900-block of 104 Avenue

A Surrey-based police watchdog is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Whalley Wednesday night (April 5).

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said a person was shot at around 9:30 p.m. in the 13900-block of 104 Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIOBC) has been called to investigate. The IIOBC probes all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

More to come.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surrey