The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared law enforcement officers of any wrongdoing after a sudden death of a Surrey woman in August 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police watchdog says ‘no connection between police actions or inactions’ and the death of a Surrey woman in August 2022

At the time of her death, she was in the care of someone who could have called for medical assistance

A Surrey-based police watchdog has concluded its investigation into the sudden death of a Surrey woman on Aug. 27, 2022 in Whalley.

The day before, police responded to a call of an intoxicated woman at an apartment building in the 13000-block of Old Yale Road and spoke to her and another resident. Concerned for her well-being, police called Emergency Health Services (EHS). After an hour passed with no EHS on scene, police left the woman in the care of another individual with instructions to call for medical assistance if her health deteriorated.

A few hours later, at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 27, police received a call that she died.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The investigation found no connection between police actions or inactions and the woman’s death.

The IIO stated in a press release on Thursday (Feb. 9), that at the time of her death, the woman was in the care of someone who could have called for medical assistance.

“There were no indications prior to their (police) departure that her condition suggested a need for immediate medical attention,” it concluded.


Police watchdog says ‘no connection between police actions or inactions’ and the death of a Surrey woman in August 2022

