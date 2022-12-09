A sign directing visitors to the emergency department is shown at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Friday, May 15, 2015 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign directing visitors to the emergency department is shown at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) Friday, May 15, 2015 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Premiers to hold virtual news conference on struggling children’s hospitals

Hospitals across the country facing increase in pediatric patients with respiratory ailments

Canada’s premiers plan to hold a news conference in Winnipeg today as children’s hospitals struggle to deal with a wave of child illnesses.

Hospitals across the country have been cancelling some surgeries and appointments as they redirect staff amid an increase in pediatric patients.

Admissions are surging under a triple-threat of respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19 at a time when the health-care system is grappling with record numbers of job vacancies.

In Ottawa, two teams of Canadian Red Cross personnel are working rotating overnight shifts at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in support of its clinical-care team, while some patients have been redirected to adult health-care facilities.

A pediatric hospice in Calgary has been temporarily closed as staff are diverted to a children’s hospital.

Members of the Alberta Medical Association have sent a letter to the province’s acting chief medical officer of health calling for stronger public health measures to prevent the spread of the illnesses, including increasing public messaging about the safety of vaccines, encouraging flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and temporarily requiring masks in schools.

RELATED: Children’s deaths from influenza up in B.C., with five mortalities last month

flu seasonHospitals

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault
Next story
Conroy brings rural perspective to B.C.’s bottom line, may expand speculation tax

Just Posted

Artist’s conception of what 80 Avenue will look like after it is widened to four lanes from two between Scott Road and King George Boulevard. (Image surrey.ca)
Surrey council to vote on $10M contract to widen 80 Avenue in Newton

File photo
‘Draft’ of final plan on Surrey policing before council Monday

Carolyn Arends got her start in the music business in the mid-1990s, and a recent period of creativity led to crowdfunding two albums of music. (Photo: carolynarends.com)
For Surrey’s Carolyn Arends, tears of grief lead to award-winning song, emotional video

In a video released on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29), “Superman and Lois” cast members Michael Bishop, Erik Valdez and Alexander Garfin urge people to be real-life superheroes by donating to Reach Child and Youth Development Society’s 2022 Gift of Speech campaign. (Reach Child and Youth Development Society photo)
‘Superman & Lois’ cast help Reach Society launch annual Gift of Speech campaign