King Charles III leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch's upcoming coronation in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kirsty Wigglesworth

RCMP gifts musical ride horse to King Charles ahead of upcoming coronation

Noble is a seven-year-old black mare

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they will be gifting King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May.

The RCMP says the King will be presented with the horse, which is also being given in recognition of the federal service’s 150th anniversary, at a ceremony.

It says the King personally requested a horse from the musical ride to eventually be his new charger when his current steed, George, retires.

The musical ride is a troop of police horse riders who perform intricate formations and drills set to music.

The Royal Family says Noble is a seven-year-old black mare, settling into life at the royal mews in Windsor after the King met her for the first time earlier this week.

The King has been the RCMP’s honorary commissioner since 2012, and visited the musical ride in May on a tour of Canada alongside Queen Consort, Camilla, during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Canadian Press

RCMP

