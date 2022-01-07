Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing woman, Gemina Mitchell. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

RCMP look for woman last seen in Surrey on Dec. 28

Gemina Mitchell, 24, was reported missing on New Year’s Eve

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Gemina Mitchell, 24, was last seen in the 7000-block of Malvern Place in Newton around 5 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2021, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (Jan. 7). She was reported missing by family on Dec. 31.

Mitchell is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight, 135 lbs. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair, with pink tips.

Police add Mitchell has a rose tattoo on her right hand and a Celtic knot on her right arm.

Anyone with information that could help police find Mitchell is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


