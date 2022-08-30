Regent Road Elementary is the newest addition to the Surrey School district, which will be opening this school-year. (Google Street View)

Regent Road Elementary welcoming Clayton students at the start of the school-year

Clayton Elementary school is closing, with students and staff moving to the new school

It’s the end of an era as students and staff from Clayton Elementary will officially move to the new Regent Road Elementary School at the start of the school year.

Regent Road Elementary is located at 18711 74 Ave. The school is a 4,700 square-metre space, with three-storeys that will be able to hold 655 students.

Building of the school was among the top-five priorities for capital plans of the district. The $33.3 million project’s construction began in September 2020, with the Surrey district’s $1.5 million included.

“Surrey is one of B.C.’s fastest-growing communities… These new buildings help students and staff explore the new curriculum and reduce the need for portables to accommodate enrolment growth,” Jennifer Whiteside, minister of education said in a release last year.

Clayton Elementary served the community for over a century and closed its doors at the end of the last school year, in time for Regent Road to ring in the new school-year on Sept. 6.

“They are sad to leave this building but also very excited to be going to such a beautiful brand new one, especially one with a gym that is four times the size!” principal Lauretta Fenrick said on the Surrey Schools website.

