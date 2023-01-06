Retail-robbery suspect wanted by Surrey RCMP also faces forcible-confinement charges

Authorities urge caution if anyone sees Jaden Kahnapace-Newton, and to call police at 604-599-0502

Surrey RCMP search for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for robbery and other offences, including forcible confinement.

Back in September, Jaden Kahnapace-Newton was released from custody while awaiting trial on 14 charges stemming from three robberies that took place nearly a year earlier, in October 2021.

“He was released by a judge on strict conditions, which included electronic monitoring, by an ankle bracelet,” according to a Surrey RCMP news release.

The warrant was issued Dec. 1 for the arrest of Kahnapace-Newton, who allegedly “tampered with or removed his electronic monitoring device and fled,” say police.

Authorities urge caution if anyone sees him, and to immediately call police at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477, or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

Kahnapace-Newton is described as an Indigenous man in his early 20s, just over six feet tall, 243 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He’s known to frequent the Lower Mainland of B.C. and Calgary, Alberta.

In 2021, three police forces in the Lower Mainland undertook a joint investigation that resulted in Kahnapace-Newton and another man being charged after a series of robberies.

Last January, Surrey RCMP said that between Oct. 2 and Oct. 11, 2021, robberies, believed to be linked to each other, took place in Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford – at a cell-phone store in the 16000-block of 24 Avenue in Surrey on Oct. 2; at another cell-phone store in the 20100-block of 88 Avenue in Langley on Oct. 10, and at a pharmacy in the 3600-block of Townline Road in Abbotsford on Oct. 11.

At the time, Kahnapace-Newton, then 21, of Calgary, was charged with three counts of robbery, three counts of forcible confinement, three counts of breach of release order, trafficking property obtained by a crime, and possession of property obtained by crime.