Royal B.C. Museum holding community engagement session at Museum of Surrey

Royal B.C. Museum looking for feedback after controversial $789-million rebuild plan was scrapped in 2022

What should the new Royal B.C. Museum look like?

The museum is reaching out to the public to answer that question after its first rebuild plan was cancelled last year.

Cost estimates for the massive project soared to $789-million and public outcry forced the B.C. Government to scrap its initial plans for the museum.

Now the museum is holding public engagement sessions so all British Columbians can have a say about how the new museum should look.

“With your help, the museum is looking to the future, committed to creating community connections, educational programs, and inclusive, thought-provoking experiences for all British Columbians and the world,” says a page on the museum’s community engagement site.

In a press release, the Royal B.C. Museum said the public is invited to the first phase of its community engagement series, which will consist of information and dialogue sessions.

The first session will be held at the Museum of Surrey on Monday, Feb. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

According to the news release, “Royal B.C. Museum CEO Alicia Dubois and VP Janet Hanuse will facilitate this interactive session, which will include an overview of the current status of the Royal B.C. Museum by the CEO, followed by facilitated break-out sessions for further discussions and concludes with questions and answers.”

Those interested in participating at this session are asked to register at royalbcmuseum.bc.ca.

More information about the museum’s process of community engagement may be found at: royalbcmuseum.bc.ca/community-engagement.

Two other engagement sessions are planned for the Lower Mainland, one in Vancouver from 6 to 8 p.m., also on Feb. 6, and one in Richmond Feb. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Avenue in Cloverdale.


