Safe ‘exchange zone’ set up outside White Rock RCMP detachment

A new ‘exchange zone’ has been created outside White Rock’s RCMP detachment. (City of White Rock photo)

The City of White Rock and the city’s RCMP detachment have set up a new ‘Exchange Zone’ to give residents a safe area to complete online transactions, as well as a location to transfer children between parents or guardians.

The newly created area is located outside the White Rock RCMP detachment (15299 Pacific Ave.), and is marked by a sign.

“The Exchange Zone is a designated, well-lit area… for citizens to safely: complete purchase transactions/goods exchanges started through online platforms such as Craigslist, Kijiji or Facebook; transfer children between guardians with a shared child custody agreement or meet new people at a convenient location,” reads a webpage on the City of White Rock’s website.

• READ ALSO: Seller on Facebook Marketplace allegedly points gun at unhappy buyer in Abbotsford

The city notes that the area is not directly monitored, but people have access to assistance at the detachment during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockRCMP