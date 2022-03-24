RCMP badge (file photo)

Scott Road closed after cyclist hit, Surrey RCMP say

Northbound traffic, between 88 and 90 avenues, is closed while police investigate

Surrey RCMP is advising of a road closure after a cyclist was hit along Scott Road on Thursday (March 24).

At 9:39 a.m., police received a report that a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in the 9000-block of Scott Road, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said the cyclist sustained “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital.

She added northbound traffic on Scott Road is closed to all traffic between 88 and 90 avenues while officers investigate the cause of the collision.

The road closure will be in effect for an undetermined amount of time, Munn noted.

Anyone with information about this incident or dash camera footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


