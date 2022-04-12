Senior on trial for 2019 fatal South Surrey shooting

The trial of a senior charged in the September 2019 shooting death of a 46-year-old man in South Surrey got underway Monday (April 11) in B.C. Supreme Court.

The proceedings for George Bragg – who was 74 at the time of his arrest – are set for 13 days in the New Westminster courthouse. It is a jury trial.

Bragg was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in June 2020 in connection with the death of Wayne Richard Duncan.

Police said Duncan was found with gunshot wounds inside a home on the 1600-block of 160 Street just after midnight on Sept. 6, 2019. He later died in hospital.

Investigators learned the two men were known to each other and that the altercation was a result of a personal dispute.

At the scene on the morning in question, police focused their attention on a house on the southwest corner of 160 Street and Alder Place, and yellow police tape could be seen in the backyard.

Surrey bylaw officers were seen removing a large black dog from the scene just before 9 a.m.

Police initially announced that two males had been arrested in connection with Duncan’s death.

