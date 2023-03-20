Seniors housing project in Cloverdale gets $6.2M funding grant from provincial government

Mike Garisto, president and chief operating officer Columbus Homes (left), thanks Ravi Kahlon (right), Minister of Housing, for the government grant, alongside Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale (second from right), and Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford. (Photo: Malin Jordan) An artist’s rendition of Zappone Manor is seen in this photo. Zappone Manor will be located at 5956 176A Street in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan; artist’s rendition: Keystone Architecture)

New project could have shovels in the ground by September

***

A new seniors’ affordable housing project will be built in Cloverdale.

Zappone Manor, named for lifelong Cloverdalian Bruno Zappone, will be located at 5956 176A Street.

The apartment building has been in the works for several years, but because of a funding shortfall, and increases in costs for everything related to it, the project had been stalled.

Now the provincial government has stepped in to provide more than $6 million to get it going again.

“This new project will help ensure a supply of quality, affordable homes for seniors in Cloverdale so they aren’t forced to move away from the community they call home,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Thank you to Columbus Homes and the Seniors Citizens Housing of South Surrey Society for working with us to deliver homes that will provide an affordable place to live for seniors in need.”

Zappone Manor will replace a 50-unit residence that is several decades old and ready to be torn down. The new build will add another 39 units for a total of 89. The five-storey building will have mostly studio apartments with a smattering of one-bedroom suites. Residents will remain in their existing homes during construction and will move into the new development when construction is complete.

Mike Garisto, president and chief operating officer Columbus Homes, the group building the new residence said the $6.2 million was instrumental in getting the project over its final hurdle.

“This project has been one of the most challenging projects to date with the fluctuating interest rates and rising construction costs,” he said. “This funding announcement today means the building can move ahead. If we didn’t get this funding, we wouldn’t be able to move it forward on our own because the rents just don’t support this kind of project.”

He said the overall project is being done in a partnership between the Seniors Citizens Housing of South Surrey Society (SCHSSS) and Columbus Homes, an organization sponsored by the Knights of Columbus councils of greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley in an effort to provide affordable seniors’ housing.

The total cost of the project is about $35 million, including the value of the land (about $11 million), which is being provided by SCHSSS, with Columbus Homes kicking in about $4.7 million. The rest of the money will be provided through a mortgage.

Garisto added the rents will run about 30 to 50 per cent below market rates.

Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale, said the money for the project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan.

“When I first heard about this project, last Remembrance Day, Mike (Garisto) told me there was a funding shortfall,” said Starchuk. “Then, about a month ago, when we started looking at the budget surplus, this became a no-brainer. There is such a need here.”

Starchuk said the new units represent a significant increase in affordable housing spaces for seniors in Cloverdale.

“The hope is that not only do we add spaces into what this building is, but that with the other structures that are back behind there, as those residents move into the new structure, we can work on permits to demolish and build new structures to provide even more housing,” said Starchuk. “So, we have the ability to almost triple the amount of spaces that are here.”

Brenda McCormick, Bruno Zappone’s daughter, said she was thrilled to know her dad was going to be honoured in this way. She said when she walked in and saw the poster boards with the building’s design and her dad’s name down in the corner, it brought tears to her eyes.

“It warmed my heart,” said McCormick. “I’m very honoured. I’m so proud of my dad and what he did over the years. Ninety-five years, he lived his whole life in Cloverdale.”

She said the building’s name will add to her dad’s legacy around town.

“He was a hard worker and really gave his time. This reflects that.”

Zappone passed away in 2021. He was a longtime volunteer, past Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce president, volunteer firefighter, heritage supporter, and champion of all things Cloverdale.

Construction for the project is now awaiting permit approval from the City of Surrey. Garisto said, if permits come through on time, they’ll get shovels in the ground in early fall, 2023. If there is a delay in permit approval, they’ll have to wait until spring, 2024, to start the project.

“The critical thing is that Cloverdale is on clay. If we don’t get shovels in the ground by September, then we lose a season. We have to get the excavation done and the concrete foundation poured before winter.”



