SFN flag raised at White Rock City Hall

Lingering morning fog uptown did not diminish a bright sea of orange shirts as some 250 people gathered at the Cenotaph beside White Rock City Hall to mark the raising of a Semiahmoo First Nation flag Friday morning (Sept. 30).

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker hauled on ropes as the flag ascended the pole to flutter in the breeze – first of a series of events planned to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in White Rock and on SFN lands at the waterfront.

The flag will fly permanently next to the Canadian red maple leaf, the B.C. provincial colours and the White Rock city flag at City Hall.

The event, attended by Surrey White Rock MLA Trevor Halford and all members of White Rock council and school trustee Laurae McNally, followed a procession of Semiahma youth and elders to the cenotaph, and a blessing of the flag by Chappell.

“To be acknowledged in your own home is the best feeling,” Chappell told the crowd, expressing his gratitude to the City of White Rock for what he described as “a symbol of our future.”

“It’s an acknowledgement and a display of love, and I’m grateful for this,” he said, reflecting that his hope is that the child members of SFN will grow up to see the guiding principles of truth and reconciliation in action in increasingly meaningful ways.

Walker said it was a “great day” for both communities.

“There is no closer relationship, in my opinion, than the relationship between the City of White Rock and the Semiahmoo First Nation,” he said.



