Shooting in Whalley leaves 1 man suffering from injuries

An early-morning shooting in Whalley, involving “parties known to each other,” has left one man suffering from serious injuries.

Surrey RCMP were called to 13500 block of 89 Avenue at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 2) to a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, they found an injured man.

Police spoke to witnesses around the neighbourhood to gather information for the investigation, which RCMP say is still in the early stages.

“Initial indications are that this is an isolated incident and involves parties known to each other,” reads a release from Surrey RCMP.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dash-camera footage taken around the area between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2022-167759. To make an anonymous report contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca

