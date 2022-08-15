rcmp

Shots fired, vehicle burned overnight in South Surrey

Incidents happened minutes apart shortly after midnight Aug. 14, RCMP say

Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at a South Surrey residence shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, and a burning car was found a short distance away just minutes later.

According to police, reports of shots fired at a home in the 2600-block of 176 Street came in just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 14), and a vehicle was also reported as being heard speeding away from the scene. Police officers attended the scene, and spoke with a homeowner who had located bullet holes in the exterior of their residence.

No was was injured, police added.

“Within minutes” of the shots-fired call, police received a report that a vehicle was “fully engulfed in flames” in Grandview Heights, near 28 Avenue and 194A Street. The torched vehicle was determined to have been previously reported stolen from the Kelowna area, p0lice said.

“Given the timing and proximity of these two incidents, police believe them to be linked,” a news release issued Monday morning reads. While noting that it was still early in the investigation, police said it’s believed the shooting is targeted, and are looking into connections to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Surrey RCMP’s general-investigation unit has taken over the investigation, and are canvassing the area for CCTV footage and additional witnesses.

Anyone with information, or security-camera footage, is asked to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca


