RCMP officers are seen near a homeless encampment where a member of the RCMP was stabbed in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, October 18, 2022. British Columbia’s police watchdog says Const. Shaelyn Yang acted appropriately when she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Slain RCMP Const. Yang cleared of wrongdoing in shooting: B.C. police watchdog

The matter will not be referred to the Crown for consideration of charges

British Columbia’s police watchdog has cleared a slain Burnaby RCMP constable of wrongdoing after she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death.

The Independent Investigations Office says after a review of all available evidence its chief civilian director determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe Const. Shaelyn Yang committed an offence.

It says the matter will not be referred to the Crown for consideration of charges.

Yang, a 31-year-old mental health and homeless outreach officer, was stabbed to death on Oct. 18while she and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park.

VIDEO: Thousands honour Const. Shaelyn Yang killed in line of duty

Yang shot the suspect before she died, and the IIO later said Jongwon Ham underwent surgery for his injuries.

Ham has since been charged with first-degree murder in Yang’s death.

“Due to concurrent court proceedings related to the incident, the IIO’s public report will not be released on the IIO website until that process has concluded,” the IIO said in a news release.

The Canadian Press

RCMP

