Student Vote differs greatly for Surrey, White Rock election results

Municipalities across B.C. have declared their elected winners for this year’s civic election. Students under the voting age were also able to cast their votes — unofficially — to make their voices heard, which differ greatly from the official results in Surrey and White Rock.

Student Vote is a program that hopes to inform young people on politics and democracy in their communities so they can get a head start on experiencing the voting process.

More than 60,000 students from elementary and high schools were able to cast their votes and learn about the municipal elections in class this year.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, eligible voters made their pick for mayor, councillors and school trustees across the province. Brenda Locke of Surrey Connect beat incumbent mayor Doug McCallum with 33,311 votes to 32,338. Further south, Megan Knight beat incumbent mayor of White Rock Darryl Walker with 2,001 votes to Walker’s 1,811.

But for students from 47 schools in the Surrey school district, it was a sweep for Jinny Sims from Surrey Forward with 2,024 votes, with McCallum (Safe Surrey Coalition) in second with 1,787 votes. New mayor-elect Locke (Surrey Connect) did not seem like a popular choice for students, with her receiving 1,032 votes, ranking fifth out of eight, beat by Surrey First’s Gordie Hogg (1,337) and United Surrey’s Sukh Dhaliwal (1,231).

Sixth place went to People’s Council candidate Amrit Birring with 712 votes to show for him. Independent candidates Kuldip Pelia and John Wolanski came in seventh and eighth with 236 and 232 votes respectively.

As for councillors, Philip Aguirre (Surrey Forward), Linda Annis (Surrey First), Harry Bains (Surrey Connect), Ramon Bandong (Surrey Connect), Mike Bose (Surrey First), Jeff Bridge (United Surrey), Bilal Cheema (Surrey First) and Andy Dhillon (United Surrey) were victorious by the student vote.

Of the eight, three have been officially elected — Annis, Bains and Bose.

The differences do not stop there, as students under the voting age chose to stick with the old in White Rock. Walker won for the student vote with 30, with Knight placing second with 24 votes. Erika Johanson came in with 16 and Scott Kristjanson not far behind with 15 total votes.

Of their chosen councillors — Herb Amaral (26), Ron Calliou (29), David Chesney (28), Elaine Cheung (30), Stephen Crozier (33) and Bill Lawrence (42) — three were officially elected. Those three are Chesney, Cheung and Lawrence.

Only two schools participated in the Student Vote program for the seaside city — St. John Paul II Academy and White Rock Elementary.

