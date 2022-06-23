Surrey Board of Trade plans 3 ‘election dialogues’

Events will be for school trustee, councillor and mayoral candidates

The Surrey Board of Trade has plans for three “election dialogues” for the upcoming civic election.

The three events, which will be held at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, will be for the school trustee, councillor and mayoral candidates.

The first “dialogue” will be for school trustee candidates on Sept. 14, followed by one for councillors on Sept. 29 and ending with one for the mayoral candidates on Oct. 5.

All election dialogues will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with registration at 5:30 p.m. Candidates who plan to participate must register in advance by emailing jasroop@businessinsurrey.com.

“All of the decisions that these positions make affect businesses and the livability of Surrey and our region,” said Anita Huberman, president and CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.

“I encourage you to attend these important dialogues focused on economic topics to find out about each candidate’s platform. Democracy works best when voters are fully informed.”

The 2022 civic election is Oct. 15.



