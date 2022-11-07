Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Surrey city council to be sworn-in tonight

Mayor Brenda Locke and Councillors Linda Annis, Harry Bains, Mike Bose, Doug Elford, Gordon Hepner, Pardeep Kooner, Mandeep Nagra and Rob Stutt will take their oath

Tonight (Monday, Nov. 7) marks the official changing of the guard as Surrey’s Mayor Brenda Locke and Councillors Linda Annis, Harry Bains, Mike Bose, Doug Elford, Gordon Hepner, Pardeep Kooner, Mandeep Nagra and Rob Stutt are sworn-in during a special ceremony at city hall.

The hour-long ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and is being live-streamed. After the welcome there will be an honour guard and piper process, councillor members will take their oath of office and then Locke will give her inaugural address. This will be followed by a brief regular council meeting.

“I’m going to be talking about the ethics commissioner coming back,” Locke told the Now-Leader on Monday morning. “Mostly about being opening up and trying to support the public trust and making people feel and know that this is their city hall once again.”

“For me, I just want to get to doing the work. I feel like I’ve already been doing the work, but it is a very big day for Surrey,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working with everyone.”

The procession will be led by bagpiper Wes Eaton, a retired Surrey firefighter, accompanied by RCMP in Red Serge, Surrey Fire Fighters’ Honor Guard, and Surrey Bylaws officers. Joanne Charles, of Semiahmoo First Nation, will provide an Indigenous welcome and Karishma Deo will sing O Canada.

Judge Valli Chettiar will administer the oath.

After the ceremony, council will appoint six directors to the 2023 Metro Vancouver Regional District Board of Directors, allocate Surrey’s designated 29 votes among the directors, and appoint alternate directors on a rotating basis to cover appointed directors if they’re not able to attend board meetings.


