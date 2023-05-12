Surrey city staff ask council to reduce off-street parking around market rental housing

If council passes required readings on the proposed amendments a public hearing will be set

Surrey city staff are asking council to reduce off-street parking spaces around market rental housing while the city continues to shoe-horn multi-family residential projects into Surrey.

According to a corporate report coming before council Monday night (May 15) city staff are asking for bylaw amendments to support the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s aim to accelerate development and approval processes.

The report, by Surrey’s general manager of engineering Scott Neuman and Don Luymes, general manager of planning and development, notes that in 2021 council voted to reduce off-street parking requirements for multi-family residential developments along rapid transit corridors and for market rental developments.

Neuman and Luymes state in their report that regional and “city-led” parking studies show that present requirements “result in an oversupply of parking in multi-family developments along rapid transit corridors and in market rental developments.”

“Further review is currently underway to determine appropriate parking rates for rapid transit corridors and supporting transportation demand management measures,” they add, so proposed amendments to the Surrey zoning bylaw “are focused on the market rental developments only.”

If council passes required readings on the proposed amendments a public hearing will be set.

Meantime, according to a corporate report also coming before council Monday, from Surrey’s general manager of finance Kam Grewal, Surrey in the first quarter of 2023 saw a 38 per cent increase in new multi-family dwellings compared to a 44 per cent decrease in new single-family dwellings.

Neuman and Luymes’ report indicates proposed amendments to parking minimums for market rental projects would see a reduction to 0.65 parking spaces per dwelling within the City Centre Plan area from 0.9 parking spaces per dwelling, and one parking space per dwelling unit outside of the City Centre Plan area from 1.3 spaces per dwelling with one or no bedrooms and 1.5 parking paces per dwelling unit with two or more bedrooms.

“The proposed reductions to parking minimums reflect the findings of the parking studies and will help to support expanded rental housing, achieve long-term transportation goals, promote increased transportation choices, reduce the need for parking variances, and create a consistent approach for both developers and city staff,” they state. “In addition, the proposed amendments will better streamline the rental development process and support the upcoming City application to CMHC’s Housing Accelerator Fund.”



