Surrey civic election 2022 gearing up to be ‘mother of all elections’

With three months to go to fall election, there’s already five mayoral candidates, five slates and 22 candidates for councillor champing at the bit

Surrey’s civic election 2022 is already forecast to be a “mother of all elections,” with 13 more weeks of campaigning left before voting day.

So far, five slates with five mayoral candidates and 22 candidates for council – with many more on the way – are currently competing for your vote on Saturday Oct. 15

Elections BC has set Tuesday, Aug. 2 as the deadline for electoral organizations to register, and candidates for office will need to submit their nominations to local election officials between Tuesday Aug. 30 and Friday, Sept. 9. The campaign spending limit for Surrey mayoral candidates is $219,193.36 and $113,418.14 for councillor candidates.

So far, only one electoral group is registered for school board – Surrey First Education Society (SFE) – which is interesting seeing as Surrey is B.C. largest school district while Vancouver, on the other hand, so far has eight slates competing for trustee positions.

The Safe Surrey Coalition, which currently forms the majority vote on council, needs four more councillor candidates to run a full slated. Mayor Doug McCallum and councillors Mandeep Nagra, Doug Elford, Allison Patton, and Laurie Guerra are hoping to keep their seats.

“Although we don’t have the other four solidified as of yet we’ve had many individuals come forward wanting to be a part of the team and we’ve reached out to some as well. A selection committee will look at potential candidates to see who will be best to serve the residents of Surrey and at the same time be a right fit for our team,” Guerra said Wednesday.

Elford echoed that. “It’s very organic,” he said. “We are entertaining candidates and looking to fill the slate.”

“It’s going to be quite a roster,” he added, “seventy, eighty, I don’t know. It going to be as they say a mother of all elections, I guess is what they’re calling it.”

“Everybody thinks they’re electable. That’s democracy, right? The more the merrier.”

The SSC has not fielded school board candidates in past elections and it doesn’t look to do so this time either. “I don’t believe so,” Guerra said.

Sukh Dhaliwal’s team, United Surrey, is also expecting to add four more candidate for councillors. Dhaliwal is United Surrey’s mayoral candidate and Julie Tapley, Jasbir Sandhu, Becky Zhou and Jeff Bridge are campaigning to be councillors.

“We are not running candidates for school board,” Dhaliwal confirmed Thursday.

Jinny Sims’ Surrey Forward slate needs two more candidates to fill out her team. Sims is its mayoral candidate and Surrey Forward’s confirmed candidates for councillor to date are Philip Aquirre, Jody Toor, Arsh Mander, June Liu, Ramon Bandong and Theresa Pidcock.

As for fielding school board candidates, Sims said, “people keep asking us and so far we’ve said no, but we haven’t shut the door.”

“We’re not actively recruiting if that’s what you’re asking,” Sims said Thursday. “For me, I’m focused on the city council and bringing about change there.”

Coun. Brenda Locke, of Surrey Connect, hopes to upgrade to mayor. Her slate presently stands at incumbent Coun. Jack Hundial, Ramona Kaptyn, Sebastian Sajda, Pardeep Kooner and Rochelle Prasad.

Locke says three more councillor candidates are on the way.

“We are hoping to have them confirmed by August 15,” she said.

Surrey Connect is not running candidates for school board.

Surrey First has Gordon Hogg as its mayoral candidate and will need five more councillor candidates to complete its slate. So far incumbent Coun. Linda Annis, Bilal Cheema and Mary-Em Waddington are confirmed.

“We do plan to run a full slate,” Annis said Wednesday. “The full platform will be released in the next few weeks.”

As for Surrey school board, she noted, “in fact all of the trustees right now are Surrey First, but it’s a separate party, if you will, from the Surrey First Electors Society which I’m a member of. We work quite closely together but we’re separate organizations.”

Independent Coun. Steven Pettigrew has yet to reveal if he will seek re-election.

“I am going to be making a decision very soon. I will give you a heads up when I do,” Pettigrew said Tuesday night.



