Surrey council chambers inside city hall. (File photo)

Surrey election

Surrey Connect wins majority of seats on city council

Only three incumbents retained seats on council

Surrey voters selected a new council Saturday night, with only three incumbents retaining their seats.

They are:

Linda Annis (Surrey First, incumbent) – 35,222 votes

• Harry Bains (Surrey Connect) – 33,708 votes

• Mike Bose (Surrey First) – 30,763 votes

• Gordon Hepner (Surrey Connect) – 27,586 votes

• Rob Stutt (Surrey Connect) – 25,699 votes

• Pardeep Kaur Kooner (Surrey Connect) – 25,118 votes

• Doug Elford (Safe Surrey Coalition, incumbent) – 24,658 votes

• Mandeep Nagra (Safe Surrey Coalition, incumbent) – 24,406 votes

There were 56 candidates for city council.

Under the Community Charter a municipal councillor must:

• Consider the well-being and interests of the municipality and its community

• Contribute to the development and evaluation of municipal policies and programs respecting its services and other activities

• Participate in council and committee meetings and contribute to decision making

• Carry out other duties as assigned by the council, such as heading committees or being the liaison to a particular neighbourhood in the municipality

• Follow the rules in legislation, bylaws and council policies that establish any additional duties and set how council members exercise their authority


Election 2022

