Surrey council gives nod to supportive housing for youth

Surrey city council gave its final approval on June 13 to a four-storey modular apartment building project with 30 supportive housing units for youth as well as ancillary support services.

The project, located at 13105-112 Ave. and 13102-112A Ave., will be operated by Pacific Community Resources Society, a not-for-profit group with 38 years experience. It operates two youth “hubs,” in Whalley and Newton, and two alternate school programs – including Pathways to Education program – as well as youth housing programs among other community services in Surrey since 2007.

“We have a strong presence in Surrey,” CEO Debbie Anderson Eng told council at a public hearing June 13 at city hall. “We have a strong track record for being good neighbours at all of our PCRS program and housing sites and commit to continuing this practice.”

Anderson Eng told council that life-skills programs will be provided on site for residents to “help them thrive.”

Pacific Community Resources Society will be its primary operator in partnership with the City of Surrey, CMHC and BC Housing.

“If we’re really going to end homelessness, we need to start to shift the focus, a shift to preventing homelessness from even starting, and that’s why this project is particularly exciting,” Anderson Eng said. “We will have the opportunity to support 30 young people, to ensure their basic needs of food and shelter are taken care of so that they can then move forward to work on their education and their employment goals, and get support for their overall health and well-being.”

She said the project will provide safe and affordable housing with “optimized” lighting, security features, and fob access only.

“We will have specialized staffing on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”



