Surrey council to vote on $3.2M arterial paving contract tonight

On March 28 council awarded $7.3 million in road project contracts

Surrey city council will consider awarding yet another multi-million contract for major road network paving at Monday night’s regular council meeting.

The city’s engineering department, in a corporate report coming before council, recommends that Mainland Construction Materials ULC, doing business as Winvan, be awarded a $3,217,100.25 contract with an authorized spending limit of $3,540,000 for arterial paving at King George Blvd. and 62 Ave.; 64 Avenue from 164 St. to 166 St.; on 16 Avenue from 191 St. to 196 St.; on 32 Avenue from 168 St. to 172 St.; and on 104 Avenue from 148 St. to 154A St.

The contract work, if awarded, is expected to start in April and be completed by August, with construction permitted from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On March 28 council awarded $7.3 million in road project contracts, including two major road network paving packages and a third contract related to intersection improvements.

All told, the contracts before council on March 28 totalled $7,318,059.29 with a combined expenditure limit set at $8,090,000.

BA Blacktop Ltd. was awarded $6,009,110.39 in contracts, the first for $2,740, 290.92, with a set spending limit of $3,050,000, for arterial road paving at 152 Street between 78 Avenue and 79 Avenue, and on Fraser Highway between 152 Street and 160 Street and 195 Street to 196 Street.

The contract work is expected to begin in April and be completed by June with construction permitted for both packages between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The second contract is for $3,268,819.47, with a spending limited to $3.6 million, for collector road paving at 60 Avenue between 168 Street and 176 Street, and arterial road paving at 140 Street between 84 Avenue and 88 Avenue; 144 Street between 60 Avenue and 64 Avenue; and on 16 Avenue between 144 Street and 152 Street.

“The construction package related to this contract consists of repaving of arterial and collector roads to maintain a state of good repair,” Neuman stated in a corporate report to council March 28. The work is expected to begin in April and be completed by August.

Council also awarded $1,308,948.90 to Cancon Construction Ltd. for intersection improvements, with the expenditure limit set at $1,440,000, for new traffic circles at 63 Avenue and 166 Street, 60 Avenue and 166 Street, 63B Avenue and 190 Street, and intersection improvements at 168 Street and 64 Avenue.


Surrey council chambers at city hall. (File photo)
