Surrey council to vote on using city-owned property for cannabis retail store

Council to vote Monday night on permitting cannabis retail store on city-owned property in Newton Town Centre as “pilot” project

Council will vote Monday night on whether to approve a cannabis retail store on property owned by the City of Surrey in Newton Town Centre as a “pilot” project.

If approved, the store will be located at 13455-72 Ave. and city staff will bring forward a rezoning proposal in the fall.

A corporate report from Don Luymes, Surrey’s general manager of planning and development, and Scott Neuman, general manager of engineering, asks council to direct staff to develop the procedure and criteria for assessing and selecting proponents to operate cannabis retail businesses and approve a “policy framework” to regulate such stores.

According to the report, in the initial phase no more than one store would be allowed in the city centre, Guildford, Fleetwood, Cloverdale and Semiahmoo. As for future phases, staff “will monitor the success of the initial set of approved locations and business operations and report to council after one year of operation.”

Moreover, stores would have to be 150 metres away from public parks, libraries, recreation centres and all public and private schools, Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Meantime, council is also being asked by staff Monday to close rezoning applications received for cannabis retail stores at 7380 King George Blvd. and 13650 – 102 Ave. and to refund all related application fees.

Legislation came into effect Oct. 17, 2018 legalizing production, processing, sale, and use of recreational cannabis in Canada after the federal government approved Bill C‐45.

cannabisCity of Surrey

