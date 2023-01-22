Surrey man, 21, charged with second-degree murder in relation to Coquitlam stabbing death

Arrest follows ‘a year of dedicated work by investigators’: IHIT

A Surrey man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of 66-year-old Terry Miller in Coquitlam nearly a year ago. (file photo)

A Surrey man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Coquitlam stabbing that happened nearly one year ago.

Jeffrey Stevens, 21, was arrested on Friday by Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigators, supported by Coquitlam and Surrey RCMP and the RCMP’s integrated teams.

On Saturday, he was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of 66-year-old Terry Miller.

On Feb. 10, 2022, Miller was found suffering from stab wounds in the area of 228 Schoolhouse Street in Coquitlam, according to an IHIT release.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but “succumbed to his injuries” and died 12 days later.

A charge of aggravated assault was also laid against Stevens on Saturday, in relation to a second, surviving victim, RCMP said.

“Yesterday’s arrest followed a year of dedicated work by investigators,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

“I’m proud of the hard work of the investigators who were committed to seeing this through.”

