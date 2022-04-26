Surrey man charged after 4 passengers assaulted on transit bus in Abbotsford

Screenshots from a video posted on social media shows a man who has been charged with assaulting four passengers on a transit bus in Abbotsford on Sunday (April 24).

A Surrey man has been charged after four passengers were assaulted on a BC Transit bus in Abbotsford on Sunday (April 24).

Abbotsford Police media officer Const. Paul Walker said officers responded at 4:18 p.m. to reports of “an intoxicated, assaultive passenger” on a bus heading west on Highway 1 at Whatcom Road.

Walker said, while police were en route, passengers on the bus restrained the man until officers arrived.

“Upon police arrival, the suspect continued to resist, which required additional officers to assist in his arrest,” he said.

Walker said all four passengers who were assaulted received minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

A 10-minute video released on social media shows the suspect spewing non-stop profanities and names at a woman filming him. As other passengers speak up, the man continues his curse-laden rant, telling them to “shut up” and mind their own business.

ALSO SEE: Transit Police seek suspects after violent assault on Surrey bus

Near the end of the video, the man says, “What’s that? You looking?” to another passenger and then gets up out of his seat.

He is then seen hitting a man, and fellow passengers jump in to restrain him. The video is a blur of images at this point, but a man is heard yelling, “Some one get on his other leg now! Get his leg! … Everybody at once. If you don’t do this, he’s going to beat the **** out of someone!”

The Abbotsford News has chosen not to post the video due to its extreme profanity and to protect the identity of the passengers.

David Allen Lucas, 45, has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of assault with a weapon. He was released from custody on Monday (April 25).

Walker said incidents like this are rare on public transit.

ALSO SEE: Woman attacked in dispute over mask aboard SkyTrain near Burnaby, suspects at large

“We are grateful for the actions of these citizens who intervened, likely preventing further passengers from being injured,” he said.

According to the provincial court database, Lucas has numerous other convictions for offences that include numerous counts of theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing from a peace officer, dangerous driving, resisting a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and driving while prohibited.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoke to police is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeTransit