Bringi remains in custody. (File photo)

Crime

Surrey man charged with daytime shooting on busy Coquitlam street in 2021

Police say Gunder Bringi, 26, charged in shooting that they say happened during argument

A Surrey man has been charged with a shooting on a busy Coquitlam street in 2021, police say.

Gunder Bringi, 26, has been charged in relation to the daytime shooting in the area of North Road and Clarke Road, Coquitlam RCMP said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired on March 31, 2021 around 5:30 p.m. One man was found with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, media relations officer with Coquitlam RCMP, stated the shooting happened during an argument between two men.

“This shooting occurred on a busy street during the day in the middle of the week, which shows a complete disregard for public safety.”

Police say Bringi, who remains in custody, has been charged with multiple offences including:

• 1 count of Reckless Discharge of a Firearm

• 1 count of Discharge a Firearm with intent to wound or disfigure

• 1 count of Aggravated Assault

• 1 count of Possession of a Firearm contrary to Order

Coquitlam RCMP asks anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to call 604-945-1550, and quote file number 2021-8323.


Surrey

Pop-up banner image