Surrey man sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexually abusing 7-year-old girl

He threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone, the court heard

A Surrey man has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing his seven-year-old step-granddaughter.

The man’s name cannot be published to protect the identity of the victim. He was found guilty of sexual interference and uttering threats following a 12-day trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

The offences occurred during weekend visits at his condominium in Surrey, where he lived with the girl’s grandmother.

The offences occurred before her grandmother arrived home from work. The girl’s step-grandfather threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone, the court heard.

“When children are victims of sexual abuse, society has failed them,” Justice Paul Riley said in his reasons for sentence. “The law must do whatever it can to prevent this from occurring, so as to protect children from offences against their bodily integrity and dignity.”



