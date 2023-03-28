Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He lives in Surrey, but is known to hang out in Burnaby. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Surrey man wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault and uttering threats

Manveer Singh Dhesi known to live in Surrey, but spend time in Burnaby

Police are asking for help locating a Surrey man wanted province-wide for numerous alleged crimes.

Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is charges with several counts of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He’s known to live in Surrey, but police say he also frequents Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP are asking anyone with information about Dhesi or his whereabouts to reach out to them at 604-646-9999. Anyone who sees Dhesi in person is told not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

