Lottery winner Luis Libradilla. (Photo: BCLC)

Lottery winner Luis Libradilla. (Photo: BCLC)

Surrey man wins $500K in lotto using family’s ages and birthdays for ticket numbers

Luis Libradilla opted for the lump-sum cash payment

Surrey resident Luis Libradilla recently won $25,000 a year for life in the Aug. 18 Daily Grand Draw.

“It felt like I was dreaming. I had to check again to see if it’s the right number. It’s real!” said Libradilla in a BCLC news release.

He also plans to pay off his mortgage and help his daughter with her student loans.

Libradilla hopes to travel to Australia and Hawaii and to visit his family in the Philippines.

Libradilla purchased the winning ticket at Shefield & Sons in Capilano Mall in North Vancouver. He used his family’s ages and birthdays for his number selection.

He opted for the lump-sum cash payment of $500,000.

LotterySurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to Hawaii: UBC students launching fully-autonomous sailboat on epic maiden voyage
Next story
Cocaine and cash: Police make largest drug seizure in detachment history in Quesnel

Just Posted

Motorcyclist shown on the website for The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio. (Photo: americancrowncircus.com)
Circus touring to Surrey promises ‘unique’ acts under big-top tent in mall parking lot

Surrey city councillor Jack Hundial was first elected here in 2018. (File photo)
Hundial now wants Penticton council seat after exiting Surrey civic election race

Lottery winner Luis Libradilla. (Photo: BCLC)
Surrey man wins $500K in lotto using family’s ages and birthdays for ticket numbers

Regent Road Elementary is the newest addition to the Surrey School district, which will be opening this school-year. (Google Street View)
Regent Road Elementary welcoming Clayton students at the start of the school-year

Pop-up banner image