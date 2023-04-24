Surrey mayor says SSC accusation ‘disgraceful’ that she, RCMP ‘jeopardizing’ public safety

Surrey’s two Safe Surrey Coalition councillors are accusing Mayor Brenda Locke and the RCMP of “jeopardizing public safety” by blocking the deployment of 33 “experienced” Surrey Police Service officers.

A press release issued April 24 by the SSC alleges “the deployment has been stalled due to the mayor’s political agenda, endangering Surrey residents and jeopardizing the goal of the SPS to increase the number of boots on the ground to prevent crime.”

Coun. Doug Elford accuses Locke of “creating a double standard” by asking the provincial government for more police while “preventing” the 33 from patrolling the city’s streets.

“We have been advocating for more boots on the ground to protect Surrey residents, and these 33 experienced officers are ready to be deployed,” a statement attributed to Elford reads. “It is unacceptable that the RCMP is hindering the deployment of these officers and jeopardizing public safety.

“The safety of Surrey residents is not a bargaining chip for political gain,” said Councillor Elford. “The mayor and the RCMP must prioritize public safety over politics and allow these experienced SPS officers to patrol our streets to prevent crime.”

Coun. Mandeep Nagra called for the SPS officers immediate deployment. The two councillors also vow to call on the federal and provincial governments to intervene if this doesn’t happen.

“If we want to prevent more incidents of violent crime, we need more boots on the ground patrolling our streets,” a statement attributed to Nagra reads. “The broken RCMP model has fewer boots on the ground, and the recent incidents of violence demonstrate that we need more resources to keep our city safe.”

A statement issued by the RCMP, attributed to Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, in charge of the Surrey RCMP, notes that the joint RCMP/SPS HR Plan – which includes SPS deployments – is overseen by a Surrey Policing Trilateral Transition Committee (SPTTC) that includes representatives from the City of Surrey as well as the provincial and federal governments.

“A decision from the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General on the future of policing in Surrey is anticipated in the very near future, which will guide next steps in regards to staffing. Surrey RCMP is currently fully staffed, with approximately 186 SPS officers deployed alongside RCMP officers,” Edwards’ statement reads.

Locke echoed this.

“The trilateral committee makes the decision on the deployment. It’s just a demonstration of their own ignorance,” she said.

Edwards said Surrey Mounties continue to work closely with “all our partners, including the integrated teams and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police to “address the recent incidents on transit, including joint patrols of transit hubs.”

Public safety, Edwards said, has been the RCMP’s “primary focus” during the city’s policing transition and “remains our top priority. RCMP and SPS officers continue to work side by side, responding to calls and serving the community.

“Through collective efforts, violent crime decreased in 2022 and is down 14 per cent so far in 2023. Claims to the contrary is a blatant attempt to generate public fear, and disrespectful to all those impacted by the incidents, the judicial processes underway, and all officers working in Surrey,” Edwards concluded.

Meantime, the SSC press release states Elford’s and Nagra’s “condemnation comes as Surrey faces a surge in violent crime, including gang shootings, multiple stabbings on transit, and an act of terrorism by ISIS in recent weeks. The deployment of experienced SPS officers could help prevent such incidents in the future.

“As the police board chair, it is Mayor Locke’s responsibility to ensure that Surrey is safe. Elford and Nagra believe that the mayor has failed in her duty to protect the community and is putting the safety of Surrey residents at risk,” the press release states.

Locke noted that in the previous council Elford and Nagra voted against any increases to the Surrey RCMP. “For four years, no additional officers. And that went back to 2018. In that period of time, we increased the population of this city by over 54,000 people and they said no police for four years. So to me, this is just them playing political games with the recent tragedy and I think that is so disappointing that they would do that, adding that kind of pain to families by suggesting that those unpredictable events would have been prevented, that’s an all-time low for them but certainly for politics.

Locke called the SSC press release “disgraceful.

“This is just them playing politics with really tragic events that have happened in our city,” Locke told the Now-Leader on Monday. “I’m actually disgusted by this press release. It’s shocking to me that they would be that cold-hearted to put that out. As I said it’s a new low, a new low even for them.”

The mayor is expecting Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth to render his long-awaited decision this week on whether Surrey should retain the RCMP as its police of jurisdiction or if the SPS should replace it.

The next meeting of the Surrey Police Board, of which Locke is the chairwoman, is set for 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Items on the agenda include year-to-date expenditures.



