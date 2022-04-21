Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum during an event at Surrey City Hall on Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum during an event at Surrey City Hall on Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

In court

Surrey mayor’s pre-trial conference on public mischief charge set for Aug. 31

Doug McCallum’s trial on a charge of public mischief confirmed for Oct. 31, two weeks after civic election

The next step in Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s court case on a charge of public mischief will be a pre-trial conference set for Aug. 31 in Surrey provincial court.

That date was confirmed by a Judicial Case Manager on Thursday, April 21, as well as the Oct. 31 date for the start of his seven-day trial. A plea has still not been taken.

The mayor is charged with one count of public mischief contrary to Section 140(2) of the Criminal Code, stemming from an encounter last September between himself and a group that was gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey for a referendum on the policing transition. The mayor claimed a car ran over his foot.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor’s ‘Halloween’ trial a ‘nightmare for Surrey voters’, Annis says

McCallum’s trial is scheduled to begin two weeks after the Oct. 15 civic election, in which he is expected to run for another term in office.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyCriminal Justice

Previous story
Missing Cowichan Valley 7-year-old Violet Bennett returned safe and sound
Next story
‘Just the beginning’: 14 graves found at former residential school in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum during an event at Surrey City Hall on Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey mayor’s pre-trial conference on public mischief charge set for Aug. 31

Surrey resident John Cody with part of his massive collection of vinyl records, DVDs and books. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Big job for Surrey musician as his huge record collection is moved to another house

File photo
Police haven’t yet charged protesters who spat on media in February

People wait to board the 301 Brighouse bunch to Richmond at Newton Exchange on Friday, March 20, 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
TransLink wants to explore SkyTrain extension into Newton