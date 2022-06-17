Surrey RCMP and members of the Emergency Response Team at the scene of a shooting in Whalley, in the 10000-block of 128A Street, on Thursday night, June 16. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP and members of the Emergency Response Team at the scene of a shooting in Whalley, in the 10000-block of 128A Street, on Thursday night, June 16. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Mounties investigate shooting in Whalley

A man was taken to hospital Thursday night with injuries not considered to be life-threatening

A man was taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening after a shooting in Whalley on Thursday night.

Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Tyner Gillies said police were called to the 10000-block of 128A Street at about 9 p.m. and temporarily closed the street to both vehicle and pedestrians. They were still on scene Friday morning, collecting evidence. Police ask anyone with information, including dash cam footage around the area between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Corp. Vanessa Munn said Friday that three people who were inside the residence were taken into custody “pending further investigation.”

“The investigation is still in the early stages. I don’t have further information that I can provide at this time,” she said. “I don’t believe there are any road closures in effect at this time.

“The initial indications are that it was a targeted incident and the victim is known to police.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP average response time to priority calls in 2021 was 7 minutes, 38 seconds


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Vince McMahon will step down during WWE misconduct probe

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP and members of the Emergency Response Team at the scene of a shooting in Whalley, in the 10000-block of 128A Street, on Thursday night, June 16. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey Mounties investigate shooting in Whalley

CELLY TEASER ONLY
‘Great for the game here’: Surrey soccer community welcomes World Cup matches in Vancouver

Aerin Brown, graduate from Southridge School awarded with largest STEM scholarship in Canada. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey student awarded $100K – largest STEM scholarship in country

File photo: Tom Zytaruk
Annis says 2.9% Surrey property tax increase a ‘complete myth’

Pop-up banner image ×