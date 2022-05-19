Surrey Now-Leader earns gold for general excellence at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Now-Leader and staff pick up four awards at gala held in Richmond

The Surrey Now-Leader took home gold in its category for general excellence at the Ma Murray Awards in Richmond on May 14. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey Now-Leader has once again earned gold for its community journalism during 2021 – and silver and bronze to boot.

The 2022 BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards gala was held in person on Saturday (May 14) at River Rock Casino Resort for the first time in three years.

Hosted by the BC & Yukon Community News Media Association, the awards honour and celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing and overall newspaper excellence.

The Now-Leader and its staff picked up four awards.

In its category of the largest community newspapers in the province, the Now-Leader was named the best in B.C. for General Excellence, an award it also earned in 2021.

Editor Beau Simpson earned silver in the Columnist category.

Staff writer Tom Zytaruk earned bronze in the Columnist category.

Staff writer Tom Zillich earned bronze in the Feature Video category.

Zillich also garnered a Silver Quill award for more than 25 years of industry work.

In total, Black Press Media news teams received 88 nominations in 42 out of the 45 award categories.

A number of members of the Black Press Media team were honoured for their distinguished service to the Canadian news media industry, including owner and founder David Black, who received a Gold Quill Award for more than 50 years of service.

Others who garnered Silver Quills included:

Alex Browne of the Peace Arch News

Lily Chan of Boulevard Magazine

Roger Knox of the Vernon Morning Star

John McKinley of Black Press Media

Philip Wolf of the Parksville Qualicum Beach News



