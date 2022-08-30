Police searching for missing South Asian woman from Surrey

Navdeep Kaur has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 22

Navdeep Kaur is missing and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 22 (Surrey RCMP handout photo)

A 25-year-old South Asian woman has gone missing, with Surrey RCMP asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Navdeep Kaur was last seen at a home in the 6700-block of 150 Street on Monday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 a.m. Her family has not been able to reach her and are worried for her safety.

Kaur is described as a South Asian woman, five-foot-five in height with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black backpack with black-and-white VANS shoes.

Anyone who may have information about Kaur is requested to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

