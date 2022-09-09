Surrey RCMP asking for help in locating missing man, Trey Owens

Trey Owens was last seen by his family on Aug. 24

Photo provided by Surrey RCMP of the missing man, Trey Owens

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Trey Owens.

Owens, 30, was last seen in the area of 12000-block of 82 Avenue on Aug. 24 by his family.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Trey is described as a 6’2” Indigenous male, 181 lbs, with black curly hair, a full beard and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the area around Central City Mall in Surrey.

Anyone with information about Owens is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

missing personsurrey rcmp