Surrey RCMP headquarters. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP investigating after body found following fire at homeless camp

Fire crews were extinguishing fire in the 8800-block of 120 Street

Surrey RCMP is investigating after Surrey Fire Service found a body after extinguishing a fire at a homeless camp Monday (April 25).

Around 7:30 a.m., police received the report that Surrey Fire Service had found the body, according to a release from Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

The fire was in the 8800-block of 120 Street, Munn noted.

The general investigation unit is working with BC Coroners Service and Surrey Fire Service, she said, but the deceased person has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


