Surrey RCMP investigating third shooting in 3 days

Police say it was targeted and believed to be connected to gang conflict

On Friday (March 25) around 11:30 p.m., police received a report of possible shots fired in the area of 13303 Central Avenue in Whalley, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chris De Hart. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is investigating yet another shooting.

On Friday (March 25) around 11:30 p.m., police received a report of possible shots fired in the area of 13303 Central Avenue in Whalley, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chris De Hart.

Once on scene, De Hart said frontline officers and the Surrey RCMP gang enforcement team found evidence of a shooting.

“A short time later, a male arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries,” reads the release.

De Hart said the Surrey RCMP General Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, and officers were still in the area in the early hours of Saturday morning collecting evidence, including CCTV footage.

“Although the investigation is in the early stages, evidence indicates that this was a targeted incident which is believed to be associated to the Lower Mainland Gang conflict.”

Anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



