Pictured is Bruce Willier, who has not been seen or heard from since Friday (July 22) night.(Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing high-profile man

He has not been seen or heard from since Friday

Surrey police are looking for a missing, high risk male.

Bruce Willier, 43, was last seen on Friday (July 22) at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of 96 Avenue and 128 Street.

Willier is described as Indigenous, five-foot-ten in height, slim build and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hoodie with the word ‘Lords’ on it in orange font, blue sweat pants and black shoes.

RCMP state that Willier may seem confused and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Willier is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-144110.

