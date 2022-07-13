Surrey RCMP looking for missing senior

Gurmit Grewal last seen in the 13200-block of 98A Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing senior.

Gurmit Grewal, 86, was last seen in the 13200-block of 98A Avenue around 11 a.m. on Wednesday (July 13), according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said said police and family are concerned for Grewal’s wellbeing “as they have not been able to make contact with him.”

Grewal is described as South Asian, five-foot-six, with a medium build. He has a long, white beard. It is unknown what he was wearing, “however, he usually wears a turban and traditional Indian clothing with a button-up shirt.

Anyone with information about Grewal is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



