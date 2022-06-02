Surrey provincial court pictured in March, 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP officer charged with assault causing bodily harm

Const. Jagjeet Bassan charged in alleged incident from June 4, 2021

The BC Prosecution Services has approved a charge against a Surrey RCMP officer.

Const. Jagjeet Bassan has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code.

Bassan’s first court appearance is scheduled for July 5 at Surrey provincial court.

The charge stems from Bassan’s involvement “in an on-duty incident which allegedly occurred on June 4, 2021 in Surrey,” notes the release from BCPS.

The prosecution service added that as this is now before the courts, “BCPS will not be releasing additional information or commenting further.


