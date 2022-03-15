Surrey RCMP release sketch of suspect seen exposing, touching himself near school

Police sketch of a male suspect wanted for questioning regarding multiple indecent acts reported near Surrey’s Princess Margaret Secondary School on March 2. (Image: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is releasing a sketch of a suspect from multiple indecent acts near a Newton high school.

On Tuesday (March 15), police released a sketch of the suspect, describing him as South Asian, 30 to 40 years, old, “medium complexion,” dark hair, five-foot-10, with an “average build.” He has stubble with a moustache.

It was on March 2 that Surrey RCMP received a report of a man “exposing and touching himself in the bushes near Princess Margaret Secondary School.” The high school is located at 12870 72 Ave.

READ ALSO: RCMP investigating indecent acts near Surrey high school, March 9, 2022

Police previously said the man was seen in a wooded area at the rear of the school, by a student prior to class starting.

“Although this is the first report to police, the suspect was observed in the same area, doing the same thing on three separate occasions in 2022 and once in 2021,” the release continues.

“All incidents occurred in the morning between 8:20 to 8:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and police are liaising with a forensic sketch artist.”

Const. Gurvinder Ghag said Surrey RCMP frontline officers are “actively investigating indecent acts and enlisted the services of a forensic sketch artist.” The sketch is being released in hopes of helping to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

– With files from Tracy Holmes



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp