IHIT investigating after body found in Surrey alley

Surrey RCMP responded to report of person sleeping in alleyway in 13000-block of 64 Avenue

Homicide investigators are on the case after a man was found dead in a Newton alley on Friday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in after the Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a person sleeping in an alleyway in the 13000-block of 64 Avenue at 7:45 a.m.

“Upon the arrival of first responders, it was determined the male was deceased,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn of the Surrey RCMP said. “Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit attended the location and in consultation with the on scene coroner from the BC Coroners Service, determined the circumstances of the death were suspicious.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email investigators at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

READ ALSO: Fire closes upper floor of north Surrey Walmart

Since IHIT took over investigating homicides from the Surrey RCMP’s serious crimes section in June 2003 it has to date cleared 144 of the total 259 homicide cases it has investigated in Surrey. That is a clearance rate of 55 per cent.

These cases, IHIT told the Now-Leader, “have been cleared by charge, recommended charge, or cleared otherwise.”

So far this year the city has had three homicides. Surrey had 10 homicides in 2021 and 12 in 2020. In 2019 there were 21. In 2018 there were 15 homicides and the most Surrey recorded in any given year was 25 in 2013, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2005.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

HomicideIHITsurrey rcmp