Surrey RCMP seek help locating woman last seen April 28

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman.
Crystal Lee Mattie was reported missing May 5, and a last seen on April 28 near Binnie Lane and Grosvenor Road in Surrey. According a news release issued Thursday, police has “been following up on investigational avenues” to locate Mattie but have yet to locate her.
Mattie is described as a five-foot-one Caucasian woman, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on a cross with the word ‘Daddy’ on her upper chest.
Anyone with information that may assist in locating her is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca
