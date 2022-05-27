Surrey sex assault suspect charged

Matthew Christopher Hamm, 43, has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter, unlawful confinement and uttering threats in connection with an alleged break-in and sexual assault of a woman in Whalley on May 21.

Hamm remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.

“This was a very serious and traumatic incident, that impacted the feeling of safety and security in our community,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. “Our investigators were greatly assisted by tips from the public, which ultimately lead officers directly to the suspect, who will now be brought before the courts.”

Criminal Justicesurrey rcmp